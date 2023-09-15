Candlelight vigil being held for Fort Cavazos Soldier Killed in Killeen

22-year-old Sergeant Valeria Favila joined the Army in 2019. She was shot at 2:41 a.m. on Sept. 1st on the 800 block of Atlas Avenue.

KILLEEN, Texas — The soldier’s death left the community gripped with grief. Now one Army veteran is making it her mission to honor the fallen hero.

22-year-old Sergeant Valeria Favila was stationed at Fort Cavazos. She joined the Army in 2019.

Sadly, her military career was cut short when she was shot and killed. Police say 32-year-old Angelica Sharice Lamar Higgins is the shooter.



"Her passing really touched me in a way that it normally doesn’t, said Michelle House.



House is an army veteran. She said not only has she lost someone to gun violence, but she also used the weapon herself. A decision she wished she could take back.

House is organizing the candlelight vigil in Favila's honor.

"I wanted to host one because she's a soldier for one, and for two, she doesn’t deserve to be forgotten,” said House. “People need to come out and remember who she was and everything she could have been."

Police say Favila was shot at 2:41 a.m. on Sept. 1st on the 800 block of Atlas Avenue. Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. Favila was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 3:57 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. Angelica Sharice Lamar Higgins was arrested on September 6th in Harker Heights. Police have not said why she shot Favila.



"Using those kinds of weapons without regard or without care can leave you with a decision you can’t take back,” said House.

Lieutenant Colonial Kip Patterson released a statement to Six News saying “The Leaders and Troopers of 1st Cavalry Division extend our condolences and support to the family and friends of Sergeant Valeria Favila, as the chain of command remains in close contact with the family. We are also supporting the Killeen Police Department who are in charge of the investigation.

Sgt. Favila, served as a Human Resources Sergeant in 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. She entered the Army in 2019.”

"I hope with everything in me they get justice for her, that Valeria continues to rest, and that her family finds some kind of comfort and peace in this tragedy," said House.