Car crash kills one near Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas — A woman was killed in a vehicle crash near Bellmead on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety have said that they responded to the crash, near Aviation Parkway along US-84, around 10:27 a.m.
Troopers report that a Mini Cooper crashed into the back of a semi-trailer that was stopped at a red light. The driver of the Mini Cooper has been identified as 65-year-old Dee Brown of Dawson.
Troopers report Brown's next of kin has been notified, and that the investigation is currently ongoing.