Car crash kills one near Bellmead

Troopers say that one person has died in the crash, which is being currently investigated.

BELLMEAD, Texas — A woman was killed in a vehicle crash near Bellmead on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety have said that they responded to the crash, near Aviation Parkway along US-84, around 10:27 a.m.

Troopers report that a Mini Cooper crashed into the back of a semi-trailer that was stopped at a red light. The driver of the Mini Cooper has been identified as 65-year-old Dee Brown of Dawson.