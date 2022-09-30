x
Car crash kills one near Bellmead

Troopers say that one person has died in the crash, which is being currently investigated.
Credit: KCEN

BELLMEAD, Texas — A woman was killed in a vehicle crash near Bellmead on Thursday, Sept. 29. 

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety have said that they responded to the crash, near Aviation Parkway along US-84, around 10:27 a.m.

Troopers report that a Mini Cooper crashed into the back of a semi-trailer that was stopped at a red light. The driver of the Mini Cooper has been identified as 65-year-old Dee Brown of Dawson. 

Troopers report Brown's next of kin has been notified, and that the investigation is currently ongoing. 

