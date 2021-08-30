Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center changing hours for Labor Day weekend

The hospital will remain open every day for emergency services, inpatient care and labor and delivery services.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) hours will be modified Sept. 3 to Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday, according to medical officials.

Officials say primary care clinics and COVID-19 testing sites will be impacted. The hospital will remain open every day for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services.

Monroe and Bennett Health clinics will be closed Sept. 3.

Active Duty Service members enrolled to either of those clinics should seek care at Thomas Moore Health clinic. All other clinics and services will be open.