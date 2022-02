The outage exists from DFW to Houston statewide and any area served by AT&T and Verizon

MEXIA, Texas — The City of Mexia is experiencing cellphone and internet outages across the city.

The outage exists from DFW to Houston statewide and any area served by AT&T and Verizon, according to the city. All services will still be available and functional, the city says.

Please do not call 9-1-1 about the outage as the city is aware of the situation.