Central Texan woman wins 2020 'Don't mess with Texas' Song search

TEMPLE, Texas — Courtney Eoff of Rockdale, Texas was announced as one of the winners of TxDOT's 2020 Don't Mess With Texas song search.

"I thought this is something so cool and I really wanted to be a part of it so I thought why not try it," Eoff said.

Her song was one of two that was picked from 130 entries and now she joins big names like Willie Nelson and George Strait who've taken part in the anti-litter campaign.

"So many talented people that have had part in this campaign and the fact that my name is in there is just wild to me," Eoff said.

She has been singing most of her life and doing side gigs since she was 16-years-old, but surprisingly she's studying marketing at Texas A&M.

"While I do hope to pursue music full time, I value education," the sophomore said.

This wasn't Eoff's first win. In 2019 she and a friend won the Houston Rodeo Rockstar competition. Now thanks to the song search competition, she said she'll be able to make more music with her prize.

"I ended up winning a $5,000 at-home recording studio and I don't know, I would never be able to go out and buy something like that for myself," Eoff said.

She comes from generations of Texans and she said she's proud to be from the Lone Star state and she's honored to have been chosen to be part of the campaign.