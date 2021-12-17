Central Texas school districts increase police presence due to nationwide TikTok threat

The school districts 6 News reached out to said the threat was not directed at any specific school but they increased security as a precaution.

TEMPLE, Texas — School districts across Central Texas increased security at their campuses Friday due to a threat circulating across the country on TikTok.

The vague, anonymous posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

The social media threats had many educators on edge as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by numerous copycat threats to schools elsewhere.

School districts 6 News contacted said no specific schools were mentioned. Even still, most districts sent notifications home to parents on Thursday.

Belton Independent School District sent a letter that reads in part, "Administrators are aware of a nation-wide rumor of a threat directed toward schools. While it is a non-specific rumor, we take all threats seriously. We are working with local law enforcement and district safety staff and have determined there is no credible threat to our campuses at this time."

The letter goes on to say additional officers would patrol the campuses on Friday.

Killeen, Midway, Copperas Cove and Midway sent home similar letters.

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office posted a message about the threats to its Facebook page.

"Additional manpower has been assigned to this security detail, which will include administrative personnel," the post reads. "As such there will be a heavy law enforcement presence visible, and some non-uniform presence as well."

Waco ISD also posted a message on its Facebook page saying," We remain prepared to act in the event of any crisis and believe that the challenge does not pose a threat in our district."

The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges. In September, students across the U.S. posted videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers as part of the “devious licks” challenge.

In October, students were challenged to slap a teacher, prompting the National Education Association to call on the leaders of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to intervene.

In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness,” the statement said, “which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”