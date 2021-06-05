Local students win awards in annual congressional art competition

Rep. John Carter recently announced the winners of the art competition within District 31, which included a handful of local students.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Rep. John Carter (TX-31) announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition at the annual awards ceremony held at Texas State University - Round Rock.

“I am so proud of all of the students from TX-31 who submitted their artwork for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition," Carter said. "With over 70 submissions, determining the winner was no easy task and it was clear that each submission had a lot of thought and hard work put into it.”

Carter announced Mehak Gaba, from Vista Ridge High School, as the winner. Other Central Texas students also received awards for their pieces, including students from Academy, Belton, Killeen and Salado.

Take a look at their entries:

TX-31 Facebook Fan Favorite was won by Axel Hernandez Rodriguez from Belton New Tech High School with his painting "American Girl."

In the paintings category, Academy High School student Alyssa Polnac won first place for her painting "Impact."

Madison Holman, also a student at Academy HS, won second place in the paintings category for "J."

In the mixed media category, Oliva Slater from Salado High School won first place for "For what is the use of books."

Killeen High School student Joseph Mahon won third place in the mixed media category with his piece, called "Aries."