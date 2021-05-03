Joanna Gaines' little sister debuts plant pop-up shop in Waco

Mary Kay or "Mikey" dreamt of her retro-style plant shop over 20 years ago. Now, her dreams are becoming a reality.

WACO, Texas — Joanna Gaines' little sister "Mikey" is continuing to celebrate the debut of her plant pop-up shop Ferny's on Monday.

The pop-up shop will be featured at the grand opening of Black Oak Art's Downtown Studio, 1619 Franklin Ave. from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Ferny's is described to be a retro-styled plant shop based in a refinished 1967 Yellowstone Cavelier. It appears to primarily sell succulents and cacti.

According to Mary Kay, better known as Mikey, she dreamed of having a little shop about 21 years ago.

"Back then I imagined calling it The Yellow Submarine, and I had dreams of traveling around the country in an old camper searching for all sorts of vintage finds to sell at the shop... That little desire never went away," she said in an Instagram post.

She said having a family somewhat derailed her dream, but it never died.

"A couple years ago I started to really dream again. And it’s been so fun! And also a little scary. I thought it was going to be a coffee shop that sold all these fun plants (maybe one day!)," she said.

Gaines expressed support for her sister on the day of the shop's official debut on May 1.

"Mikey's sense of wonder and heart for adventure mixed with her love of plants and vintage finds have created something truly special. I can't wait to see all that she does with @fernysretroplantshop (on Instagram)," Gaines said on Facebook.