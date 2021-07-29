Calling all children artists! City of Temple wants your designs for new mural

Their goal is to help provide a much needed distraction for children who may be nervous for an upcoming treatment or check-up.

TEMPLE, Texas — If your child is an artist and they want to help local children in the area, then they should try and submit their artwork for a chance to be selected to design the new Market Loop Mural Project in Temple.

On Thursday, the City of Temple announced that it's partnering up with McLane's Children Hospital (MCH) to have the mural, located along the main thoroughfare to the MCH from 31st Street, painted on the drive up to the hospital. Their goal is to help provide a much-needed distraction for children who may be nervous about an upcoming treatment or check-up.

"Distraction is one of the BEST ways to help a child cope with necessary medical care," the City of Temple says on its website. "...It is especially helpful for children with chronic conditions who need to have repeated treatments. Over time, distraction teaches the child how to self-calm; this is a valuable coping skill."

One of the best distractions is artwork, the city said. That is why they're transforming a typical eyesore into a pleasant distraction.

"What better distraction than an awesome-looking train mural like a really long train," said Nancy Glover with the Housing and Community Development.

The mural of the train will be 54 cars long.

It's a tribute to the city of Temple and its railroad heritage while focusing on future generations and their health.

"Kids are the ones that are going to be the most I think attracted to it," said Glover. "It's going to be that tool of distraction for the kids that are going to the children's hospital for treatment so we really want it to be from the minds of children."

That is why they are asking children in the community to help come up with design ideas for each train car.

The outline of each train car is already drawn out. Those interested in submitting a design have 12 different templates to choose from. The trains just need some creativity and imagination to help decide what each car will be carrying.

"Is it going to be full of teddy bears? Is it going to be full of animals for the circus? You know what's going to be in the train," Glover asked.

Kids can submit however many designs they want. Submissions will be accepted from now until Aug. 31. You can email them at nglover@templetx.gov or mail it to 101 N. Main St., Temple, TX 76501.

A committee will decide which submitted designs will make it on the mural. The announcement of the winners will happen Sept. 7. The designs that are chosen will have the child's name and age on the train car.

Local artists who have volunteered to paint the mural will convert the kid's designs to the concrete wall.

The city also says they will need volunteers throughout September to help paint the mural.

Click here to learn more and download the design template.