City of Killeen reschedules 'Love Your Park Day' because of COVID-19

KILLEEN, Texas — **The video above was posted Jan. 6 before the cancelation announcement.**

Killeen residents who were eager to help out with this Saturday's Love Your Park event at Conder Park will have to wait until March 12.

The City of Killeen announced on social media Monday that the park restoration project is being postponed because of precautions over COVID-19.

"Due to COVID-19 spread, for everyone's safety we are postponing this Saturday's Love Your Park Day until March 12," the city wrote.

Originally, volunteers were going to meet up on Saturday morning to help remove restroom debris, trash, as well as pressure wash parts of the park and more.

If you are still interested in volunteering for March's event, contact Yalondra Valderrama-Santana at yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.

The city also announced that it canceled this week's Friday Night Frenzy.