City of Killeen wants residents to sign up for Code Red Alerts

The alerts would notify residents of impending disasters or threats.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen residents are being asked to sign up for Code Red Alerts, an emergency notification system, according to the Emergency Management Department of the City of Killeen.

City officials say the alerts, which will come through as texts or email, will send updates on severe storms, flooding, tornadoes, other threats.

A new public service announcement, which features Emergency Management Coordinator Peter Perez, breaks down the importance of subscribing to these alerts.

Residents can register to receive the alerts here. Residents can also download the Code Red mobile alert app.