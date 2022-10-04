Copperas Cove High School students sent home due to nearby broken gas line

A spokesperson for the school district said an alert was sent to parents to pickup their student "as soon as possible."

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A construction crew hit a gas line while working near Copperas Cove High School Tuesday morning, causing the district to send students home, according to the school district.

Director of Communications Wendy Sledd said an alert was sent to parents asking them to pick up their student "as soon as possible."

Sledd said the students were not in immediate danger but they could not serve lunch and the air conditioning was turned off in a section of the school.

"Students who are parked in the annex student parking lot will not be able to move their cars until after 1 p.m.," the alert reads. "However, students parked in the cafeteria parking lot are able to drive themselves home."

Parents were asked to pickup their students at the front or rear of the school.