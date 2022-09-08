One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire

Two residents were said to be upstairs when firefighters arrived to smoke coming from the upstairs portion of the home.

A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.

Around 7:08 a.m. last Friday, the fire was reportedly coming from the 100 block of January Street in Copperas Cove.

Two residents were said to be upstairs in the home when firefighters arrived to smoke coming from the upstairs portion of the home. Mutual Aid assistance was immediately requested from Fort Hood Fire Department for a Fire Engine and Fort Hood EMS for one ambulance, as stated by authorities.

Firefighters were able to get one person from out of an upstairs window with help from a neighbor and law enforcement. Responding firefighters eventually found the other resident in the home unconscious, as reported by CCFD.

The resident was taken to AdventHealth where they were pronounced dead, according to Copperas Cove fire Department. The other resident who exited out of the window was also transported to AdventHealth for further evaluation.

About 30 minutes after firefighters arrived, CCFD says the fire was declared under control.

The residence sustained heavy flame and smoke damage to the entire upstairs portion of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.