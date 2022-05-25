Copperas Cove High School releasing early due to power outage

The school district said because of a lack of the right parts they would not be able to restore power in a 'timely manner.'

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove High School students were released early Wednesday due to a power outage at the school, the district announced in a letter to parents and guardians.

Students were released beginning at 9:55 a.m. with buses in full operation to return students to their homes.

"CCISD Maintenance Department staff are on-site at the school, working to restore the power," the district said. "However, due to the lack of availability of parts, it doesn't appear that we will be able to restore power in a timely manner."

The high school said reward activities that were planned for Wednesday would be moved to Thursday.

High school staff were not able to receive or make calls or respond to emails, the district said.