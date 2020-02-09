Deadly crash in Moody involved Ford Mustang, truck tractor semi-trailer

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. A 5-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital in Temple in critical condition.

MOODY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a crash on FM 107 at Blue Cut Road, northwest of Moody on Tuesday at around 6:15 p.m.

A Ford Mustang entered the intersection from Blue Cut Road and was crashed into by a truck tractor semi-trailer that was traveling westbound on FM 107. After the collision, the Ford flipped, according to the Texas DPS.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. A 5-year-old passenger was taken to Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple in critical condition, according to the Texas DPS.

No other injuries were reported. Next of kin have not been notified. The investigation is still active and ongoing, according to the Texas DPS.

Texas DPS wanted to remind drivers to look both ways at an intersection. In a res release, they state, "It only takes a few seconds to look both ways before going again after the light turns green. Before you cross, look left and right to be sure that no other cars are coming through the intersection."