Woman hit by driver trying to get away from Waco police

WACO, Texas — Waco police were looking for a person who was speeding in a truck on Valley Mills Dr. and later hit a pedestrian when he crashed.

Police said an officer tried to stop the truck near Wooded Acres Dr. and Cobbs Dr. Saturday night but he wouldn't pull over. The officer chased the driver for less than a minute but stopped when the driver turned off his lights and continued into a North Waco neighborhood.

A short time later, the officer found the driver had crashed near Arroyo Road and Liveoak Ave. The driver ran away.

Police also found a pedestrian was hit. The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to police.