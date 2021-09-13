One woman dead, two in the hospital in car crash on US 77

Lena Jean Jackson, 51, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officers.

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Rockdale woman was killed in a car crash early Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officers say Jackson was driving south on US 77 about two miles south of Rockdale in her 2005 Dodge Ram truck when she turned left into the path of a Ford F-250 truck driven by a 37-year-old Rockdale man who was driving north.