Final offer to private developer to buy Fairfield Lake State Park falls through

FAIRFIELD, Texas — There's new developments in the battle for Fairfield Lake State Park. Todd Interests, the developer who purchased the park, has rejected the final offer from the state of Texas to acquire the park back.

The state's offer was based off the appraisal of the property, but Todd Interests didn't indicate exactly how much the offer was worth. The Dallas-based developer bought the property for more than $100 million in June.

In a statement to 6 News, Todd Interests said the state's offer was way lower than what the property is worth.

"Not only was the offer below what we paid for and have already put into the property and hundreds of millions below fair market value, TPWD doesn’t have the money to purchase our on-going real estate development and compensate us for damages, let alone pay us fair market value for our water rights," said Todd Interests.

In response to Todd Interests rejecting the state's offer, the Texas Park and Wildlife Department said in a statement to 6 News that they will continue their efforts to purchase the property back.

"We remain open to securing a deal that will save the state park and benefit all parties, said Cory Chandler, director of media communications for the agency. "Losing a cherished state park now would be a devastating outcome, which is why TPWD has gone to these lengths to save Fairfield Lake State Park."

Chandler said TPWD filed an application for a temporary injunction to gain access to the property to determine whether there are environmental concerns. He also said the agency is working on completing various inspections, including environmental assessments and an appraisal report.

"TPWD has not yet filed a petition for condemnation of the Fairfield Lake State Park property and remains hopeful the landowner will agree to a voluntary sale prior to TPWD initiating court proceedings," Chandler said. "However, TPWD is following all legally required steps to initiate condemnation."

The saga for the battle of Fairfield Lake State Park ownership started years ago when TPWD operated on leased land for decades. That lease was terminated when the original owners put it on the market.

Todd Interests plans to turn the property into a private community with multi-million dollar homes and a golf course. That announcement triggered TPWD to unanimously vote to use eminent domain on Saturday, June 10 in order to seize around 5,000 acres of land for the reason specified by the department as the need to save Fairfield Lake State Park for Texans.

Todd Interests has begun construction for their projects on the property.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will be meeting on Aug. 23 and 24 where they will reportedly vote on a policy designed to limit the use of eminent domain to unusual and extraordinary purposes.