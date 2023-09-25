Two killed in crash west of Belton

Texas DPS responded to a crash that killed two people on Highway 439.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers worked the scene of a fatal crash FM 439 in Bell County early Monday morning.

Sgt. Bryan Washko tells 6 News the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. west of Belton. The sergeant said two people died. One victim is a 46-year-old man, and the other is a 30-year-old woman.

The identities of the victims will not be released by law enforcement until next of kin is notified.



This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for more details.

Read more: