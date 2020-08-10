Woman dies after being hit by SUV that ran off highway near Gatesville

An SUV veered off the road and hit a culvert, causing it to go airborne and hit and kill a 58-year-old woman and injure a male along US Highway 84, Texas DPS says.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit two pedestrians along U.S. Highway 84, three miles west of Gatesville, on October 7.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the woman who died as 58-year-old Kary Sue Poorman, who was pronounced dead on scene by a Coryell County justice of the peace.

The Texas DPS said a Subaru Forester driven by Joan Ann Werner, 76, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 84 when the SUV ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, went airborne and struck Poorman and a male occupant of an Audi that had pulled over.

The male occupant of the Audi was flown to Scott and White ER in Temple while Werner was taken to the same emergency room via ambulance.

The Audi on the side of the road reportedly had pulled over due to road debris stuck under it. Poorman, passing by the Audi, stopped behind the car to offer her assistance, the Texas DPS reported.