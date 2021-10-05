Driver dies after crashing into police car conducting traffic stop in Itasca

The SUV crashed into an Itasca Police Department police car, pushing the police car into another vehicle. The driver of the SUV died at the scene.

ITASCA, Texas — One person died and two others were injured after an SUV crashed into an patrol car conducting a traffic stop along I-35 on May 8, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.

According to Texas DPS, a GMC Acadia traveling northbound on I-35 drove onto the shoulder and crashed into an Itasca Police Department patrol car that was conducting a traffic stop near mile marker nine in Itasca. The impact pushed the patrol car forward into a Hyundai Tucson, according to the release.

The driver of the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene. The police officer and a passenger in the Hyundai were taken to Fort Worth hospitals where they were treated.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Itasca police said the officer involved, Cpl. K. Scott, was assisted by several people who stopped to render aid, including a nurse, off-duty first responders and others. Officer Scott suffered a concussion and other minor injuries, but is recovering at home, the department said.