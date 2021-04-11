Emergency shelter opening in Waco for young girls who were sexually exploited

The house will serve as a safe place for girls ages 12-17 who come from foster care and have been sexually exploited or are victims of human trafficking.

WACO, Texas — Unbound Waco is set to open a residential home designed for young girls, who come from foster care and have been sexually exploited or are victims to human trafficking, in 2022.

The house is currently under renovation but soon it will serve as an emergency shelter for them. It'll be an expansion of what Unbound is already doing. The Waco non-profit offers support and services for survivors of sexual exploitation as they continue their fight against human trafficking.

"Placement for trafficked kids is one of the most difficult across the state and even across the nation, it's one of the most difficult. We had a call from law enforcement two weeks ago. They called 12 places to find a place," Susan Peters said, the Unbound global director.

Peters said this is something they've wanted for a very long time. The house was donated by supporters who are renovating the home at no cost to meet the non-profit's needs.

"Having this home will be a tremendous benefit because we already do the prevention," Peters said.

Once this home is fully renovated, it will serve as a safe place for girls ages 12 to 17. It's a goal that Unbound has had for nearly a decade.

"When we have a small home of six, we can really get to know them and really build that relationship and find out what they're interested in, getting them connected with people in the community and resources to really help them thrive and have their best life is absolutely amazing," Peters said.

The residential home will house girls for up to 90 days. It's set to open June 2022, just a few months after Unbound Waco's 10-year anniversary.

The non-profit still needs $400,000 for staffing and programs. They are asking individuals, businesses, and foundations for their donation to help survivors.

Visit Unbound Waco's website: www.unboundwaco.org