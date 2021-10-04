Fair maps advocates speak out against racial gerrymandering at the Texas capitol

According to advocates, the newly released House map proposal could potentially reduce the number of districts in which communities of color elect candidates.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Fair Maps Coalition is working to fight partisan gerrymandering and to promote independent redistricting.

The non-partisan group, along with other human rights groups and organizations, plan to testify on the district's map proposals at the House and Senate's committee hearing at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.

According to Fair Maps advocates, the newly released House map proposal could potentially reduce the number of districts in which communities of color elect candidates by choice.

With a 95% increase of Texas' population being people of color, the group hopes to be a voice for voting rights and unfair gerrymandering techniques for communities of color.

The Texas Asian American Pacific Islander Redistricting Coalition and voting rights organization All on the Line will also be in attendance.

According to a statement released by the nonpartisan group, they plan to "demand that communities of color receive fair and effective representation that is guaranteed under the law."