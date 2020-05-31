TEMPLE, Texas — A team of planes took to the skies above Temple Sunday morning as a "Thank you" to local front line workers.
The Texas-based Falcon Flying Formation Team, made up of 45 air crafts, took off at 10 a.m. Sunday. The formation team did it as a way to commemorate front line essential workers including first responders and healthcare workers.
The team flew in formation over Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center.
