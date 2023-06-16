Family: 6-year-old boy struck by lightning in Valley Mills dies month after father

Grayson Boggs death comes a month after his father, Matthew Boggs, died from the same lightning strike in Valley Mills on May 15 around 5 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — The 6-year-old boy who was struck by lightning in Valley Mills last month died Friday morning, family members shared on social media.

Grayson Boggs death comes a month after his father, Matthew Boggs, died from the same lightning strike in Valley Mills on May 15 around 5 p.m.

Matthew Boggs was holding hands with Grayson Boggs when he was struck by lightning. That bolt then traveled to Grayson Boggs, which caused the boy's heart to stop beating for 30 minutes, according to authorities.

Grayson Boggs was taken to the hospital, then put on a ventilator. He started breathing on his own, but was then put on a feeding tube, according to family posts on Facebook.

The 6-year-old fought for his life until he died around 5 a.m. Friday., his mother, Kayla Boggs, announced on Facebook.

"Words can't describe this I can't believe my baby nephew is gone," his aunt who goes by "LilJenjen Rhinehart" on Facebook said. "I really prayed to God that you would’ve made it because it wasn’t your time to go but God had other plans for you and your daddy..."

The GoFundMe set up for Grayson Boggs is still active with a total goal of $100,000. Click here to donate.