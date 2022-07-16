Early Saturday fatal crash in Waco

The identity of those involved in the crash has not been released at this time.

WACO, Texas — Waco Police say a two-vehicle crash resulted in a death early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to 18th and Clay around 2:15 a.m. after a Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on 18th St. and hit a Chevrolet Silverado traveling east. The impact spun the Chevrolet around, turning it over on its passenger side, as stated by police.

When officers, medical aid was given to all involved in the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet’s injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Waco PD.

The driver and passenger that were in the Dodge suffered serious injuries. Both have been taken to the hospital and are in stable condition at this time, as stated by police.

The identity of those involved in the crash has not been released at this time. The family has been notified of the other driver's death.

Waco police say no charges have been filed at this time. Waco FD, AMR EMS, Waco PD Crime Scene Tech, and Reconstruction assisted in the investigation.

