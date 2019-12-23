KILLEEN, Texas —

Officers arrived at the 1000 block of Jasper Rd. after a call about a pedestrian and vehicle crash on Saturday. When hey arrived, they found a man was lying in the middle of the road.

The man was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Michael Dean Cook, was pronounced dead later that night by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters.

The investigation revealed that Michael Dean Cook was crossing southbound on Jasper Road when an SUV traveling eastbound struck him. That vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit have determined that the vehicle is a pewter or lighter color and is a 2000-2006 Chevy Tahoe with minimal damage to the front right headlight.

Anyone who has seen anything or has information about this suspect and vehicle involved in this hit-and-run should to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

All information is confidential and anonymous. If your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

