FEMA Application Center opens at East Waco Library to assist applicants

The City of Waco and McLennan County set up a FEMA Application Center at the East Waco Library to help the community with the online FEMA applications

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The City of Waco and McLennan County set up a FEMA Application Center at the East Waco Library to help the community with the online FEMA applications to request assistance for winter storm damages.

Both city and county staff will be available to help residents who have no internet access or limited comfort with computers. Computers will also be available at all Waco-McLennan County public libraries to fill out applications online, without assistance.

The East Waco Library is located at 901 Elm Ave and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The FEMA Application Center will be available from Tuesday, March 2 through Friday, March 12. Additional days may be added, according to the City of Waco.

Call 254-313-9508 anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to the City of Waco, residents will receive no special advantage in the FEMA application process by using this facility. FEMA staff or experts will not be on site.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, appointments will be required to limit the number of people allowed in the library at one time. Walk-in appointments will be asked to schedule an appointment if no staff are available.

Before you can apply for FEMA for assistance, the property owner must

complete the claim process with their insurance company. FEMA programs do not pay for fuel or cover food losses. If you have immediate needs for food or shelter, you may contact 2-1-1 for local resources, the city said.

Applicants are required to inform FEMA of all insurance coverage

such as flood, homeowner’s, renter's, etc. that may be available to them.

Insured applicants must provide FEMA documentation such as an insurance

settlement or denial letter to process their application. Additional tips and a guide to needed documentation are available on the FEMA website.