Caritas of Waco Food Pantry extends hours Thursday to help those in need

The Caritas of Waco Food Pantry will be open until 6 p.m. Thursday to assist people that are still struggling due to the recent winter weather.

WACO, Texas — The Caritas of Waco Food Pantry will be open until 6 p.m. Thursday to assist people that are still struggling due to the recent snowstorm or are not able to visit the pantry during normal operating hours.

Food will be distributed in a drive-through line at 300 South 15th Street in Waco. Those who come through the line are asked to line up their vehicles along the Mary Street side of the Caritas building and to watch for orange cones that will outline the path to be followed. drivers should approach Caritas using Mary Ave. between S. 16th and S. 15th Streets.

All recipients must stay in their vehicles at all times, unless otherwise directed. Caritas staff, staying socially distant, will come to each vehicle to register the occupants to receive food. They will then place food items in the trunk of a car, back of an SUV or bed of a truck. Food cannot be placed in the interior of the vehicle, according to Caritas.

Recipients must empty their trunks and/or truck beds prior to coming to Caritas. Those who have not emptied them will be asked to exit the line and return to the back of the line after they do so, according to Caritas.

Those who are homeless or who have no vehicle will be served by Caritas staff who are stationed adjacent to the drive through area. For more information on Caritas of Waco or how you can support its community efforts, please visit the Caritas website or call 254-753-4593.

Normal hours for the food pantry are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.