According to their website, they will return to normal operations Oct. 16. Hours of operation to be determined.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video is a previous unrelated fire in Waco. Video will be replaced once more information is received.

The Robinson Family Farm in Temple has reported that a fire in their parking lot has closed down operations for Saturday, according to their Facebook page.

The farm located 2651 Bob White Rd., is known for its family fun festivities.

6 News is working to get more information.

