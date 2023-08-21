Fire at Bartlett fertilizer plant expected to burn through the night, reportedly contained and under control

Multiple fire departments were called to a fire at American Plant Food Corporation in Bartlett.

BARTLETT, Texas — A massive fire was burning Sunday night at the American Plant Food Corporation fertilizer plant in Bartlett.

The City of Bartlett posted to its Facebook page that there was no action needed by residents and they did not expected there to be an evacuation.

"Bartlett Fire is on scene along with various other entities and their hazmat units due to chemical spills," the City posted. "The Emergency Command has stated that it is all under control, but an active fire nonetheless. The fire is not expected to spread, nor there to be a catastrophic explosions from the chemicals. They have determined the fire to be contained and will work on it all night."

The City said food and water could be dropped off at City Hall for the firefighters at 140 W. Clark St. They also asked that people stay home. State Highway 95 was closed.

The Holland Volunteer Fire Department posted to its Facebook page a little after 9 p.m. that it was called to assist in fighting the fire.

A video taken by Kelly Carter and posted to a Holland community Facebook page showed massive flames coming from the plant.

Emergency Management Coordinator for Bell County Bob Reinhard says Salado, Bartlett, and Holland Fire Departments are all on the scene along with Emergency Management and Temple Fire Hazmat team.

Bartlett ISD is monitoring the ongoing fire at the American Plant Food Corporation, located just south of Bartlett on FM 95. They have opened the gym and restrooms, and any resident within the quarter-mile evacuation radius is welcome to come to the school at this time.

The school district announced that all athletic practices on Monday, Aug. 21 are cancelled.

