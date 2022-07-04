Multiple units battling fire near Lake Belton High School

Temple Fire got a call about the fire around 2:06 p.m., according to Temple Fire spokesperson Santos Soto.

BELTON, Texas — Fire departments from Temple and Morgan's Point are working together to put out a fire near Lake Belton High School this July 4.

Temple Fire got a call about the fire around 2:06 p.m., according to Temple Fire spokesperson Santos Soto.

The size of the fire or the cause of the fire isn't known at this time.

The Temple Police Department is redirecting traffic away from the intersection of Prairie View Road and SH 317 near the high school.

