x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Multiple units battling fire near Lake Belton High School

Temple Fire got a call about the fire around 2:06 p.m., according to Temple Fire spokesperson Santos Soto.

More Videos

BELTON, Texas — Fire departments from Temple and Morgan's Point are working together to put out a fire near Lake Belton High School this July 4.

Temple Fire got a call about the fire around 2:06 p.m., according to Temple Fire spokesperson Santos Soto.

The size of the fire or the cause of the fire isn't known at this time.

The Temple Police Department is redirecting traffic away from the intersection of Prairie View Road and SH 317 near the high school.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

Fire near Lake Belton High School

1 / 3
KCEN
Fire near Lake Belton on July 4, 2022.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement