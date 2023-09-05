Fort Hood will officially be renamed Fort Cavazos

According to officials, more than 400 signs are in the process of being changed.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood was officially renamed Fort Cavazos in a ceremony Tuesday morning.

Officials announced that the Army post's name would change back on March 24, 2023.

This new name is to honor Texas-born, Korean and Vietnam War veteran General Richard Edward Cavazos.

Cavazos became the first Hispanic to reach the rank of brigadier general in 1976. Just four years later in 1980, Cavazos took over as the III Corps Commanding General. Later, he became the army's first Hispanic four-star general in 1982.

Fort Hood is included in the nine U.S. Army installations following the Naming Commission's recommendations to remove certain names, symbols, monuments and more that reflect and honor the Confederate States of America.

Fort Cavazos Directorate of Public Works Brian Dosa and his team are responsible for the physical changing of the signs around the post.

Additionally, The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is playing a huge role in updating street and highway signs to reflect the Fort Cavazos name.

"We are in the process of changing more than 400 signs...TxDOT has been a great partner in changing approximately 31 signs along I-14, SH195 and other state-owned roads," Dosa stated.

Although most Fort Hood signage will be replaced, the renaming of Fort Hood St. has not been decided on yet. The City Council will reconvene after the ceremony to discuss.

The fear is that the possible change could incite some more upset.

"So if this were to change, we'd have to go back down the line...we'd do everything all over again," a local business owner told 6 News.

While others believe getting away from the stigma of being named after a confederate soldier is a good thing.

"But if they see a new street, they might say oh hey there's a new hotel, a new place, let's go there," Army Veteran George Rahim-Zadeh said.

