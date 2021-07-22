Gas leak shuts down streets in Downtown Waco

According to Waco Police, roads are closed at 11th Street to Mary Avenue and 11th Street to Jackson Avenue.

WACO, Texas — Some streets are closed in Downtown Waco Thursday due to a gas leak, according to the Waco Fire Department.

Around 10 a.m., Waco Fire posted on Twitter that its hazmat team is responding to a gas leak in the 300 block of S. 11th Street, which is a couple blocks away from The Silos.

The Waco Police Department is assisting Waco Fire by shutting down streets in the area.

No other information was released at this time.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

