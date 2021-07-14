Owner of Fat Ho Burger in Waco trying to get back on feet after truck catches fire

Lakita Evans and her family had to jump out so fast they were not able to recover the money she made for the day. Now she's starting from the bottom.

WACO, Texas — The owner of Fat Ho Burgers in Waco is trying to get back on her feet days after her food truck caught fire on the highway.

Wednesday was Lakita Evans' first time seeing her food truck after it caught fire on her way to Mexia.

"Man, my heart dropped all over again because that is two years' worth of work,” said Evans.



The truck and everything in it were pretty much unrecognizable. Evans and her family had to jump out so fast they weren't able to recover the money she made for the day.

“Yeah I was scared as crap,” said Evans. “I have never experienced anything like that.”

Fat Ho Burgers was once a popular brick and mortar location but turned into a food truck.

"We had hamburgers, salads, fries, short ribs, we were about to add more stuff to the menu," said Evans.

She said while driving on Friday, the truck suddenly stopped and she heard something blow up.

"And less than 10 seconds later, it was like fire just shot up from everywhere," she said.

Evans has been in business for ten years. She said the food truck is all she had. Thankfully, someone in Mart helped her get a new job so she could continue to pay her bills. Evans hopes to get a new food truck in the next few weeks.

"That is the hard part, starting over is not easy, said Evans.



Evans' truck is a total loss.