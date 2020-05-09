Gatesville High School put on lockdown, later released without incident

The suspect never entered the school and was detained by local law enforcement shortly after, according to Gatesville ISD.

GATESVILLE, Texas — Gatesville High school was put on lockdown Friday afternoon. This happened after a Gatesville ISD employee noticed a person trying to get into a locked vehicle around 4 p.m.

When the person was questioned, they ran from the area, according to Gatesville ISD.

Because the school hosted a volleyball game Friday night, the ym was put on lockdown, but later released without incident.

