Gatesville HS mascot "Buzz" performs at Citrus Bowl

A Gatesville HS sophomore took a trip to Orlando, Florida to perform with the All American team at the Citrus Bowl.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatesville HS sent its All American mascot "Buzz" to perform at the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Monday, Jan 2.

Underneath the black and yellow hornet costume is Gatesville sophomore Kari Dudik.

Dudik was named to the All American team along with other cheerleaders and mascots from around the country and given the opportunity to perform during the pre-game festivities.

This performance was probably one of the brighter spots of the Citrus Bowl for fans as the game itself proved to be unexciting with LSU destroying Purdue 63-7.

Gatesville HS wants Dudik to know that everyone is so proud of her for representing the school and cheer team so well.

Congratulations to 10th grader Kari Dudik for her continued success as our beloved mascot Buzz….she’s an All-American. Posted by Gatesville ISD on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

For more information on this performance, visit here.