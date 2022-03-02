Gov. Abbott to provide update on winter storm impacts Thursday morning

Texans across the state may be worried about power issues after the state experienced failure in its power grid during last year's winter storm. However, on Tuesday,

AUSTIN, Texas — You can catch the live stream in this article at 11 a.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott is planned to provide the state of Texas an update Thursday morning on severe weather impacts due to the winter storm.

He's scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin and will be joined by representatives from various state agencies.

Overnight, the winter storm caused freezing rain with ice and sleet expected in our area, especially on the roads. Temperatures also dropped to the single digits.

For days, authorities have stressed that the biggest threat to Texans from the storm is ice and the icy conditions on the roads. They've asked the public to avoid the dangerous road and ice conditions the winter storm is expected to bring.

Still, Texans across the state may be worried about power issues after the state experienced failure in its power grid during last year's winter storm. However, on Tuesday, Abbott promised Texans the power grid is ready.

"At least 99%, if not more, of power generators in the state of Texas have passed inspection or are fully operational," Abbott said.

When it came to natural gas, the governor also said they've made sure to deem natural gas producers as "critical infrastructure" to avoid having their power shut off by power companies, which left power plants without fuel.

"Last winter there were only 60 facilities in Texas designated as critical infrastructure. Now there are more than 1,500 facilities designated as critical infrastructure and many of those are these natural gas facilities," Abbott said. "A lot of what happened last year has been corrected by that critical infrastructure component."

On Wednesday, members of the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas said they are not expecting any rolling blackouts either, which is a measure in response of the demand for electricity that exceeds the power supply capability.

Instead, the council said they plan to use every possible resource available to them before they ask Texans to conserve energy.