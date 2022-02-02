Texas Emergency Management Council, state agencies talks winter storm preps

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Emergency Management Council, along with several state agencies, are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about state efforts ahead of Winter Storm Landon.
The news conference is being held over Zoom and is scheduled to happen at 1 p.m.
Agencies included on the briefing will include:
- Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Public Utility Commission
- Electric Reliability Council of Texas
- Railroad Commission of Texas
