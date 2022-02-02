x
Texas News

Texas Emergency Management Council, state agencies talks winter storm preps

Several state agencies will be on the call to discuss efforts with Winter Storm Landon.
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Emergency Management Council, along with several state agencies, are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about state efforts ahead of Winter Storm Landon.

The news conference is being held over Zoom and is scheduled to happen at 1 p.m.

Agencies included on the briefing will include:

  • Texas Division of Emergency Management
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas Department of Transportation
  • Public Utility Commission
  • Electric Reliability Council of Texas
  • Railroad Commission of Texas

