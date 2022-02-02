Texas Emergency Management Council, state agencies talks winter storm preps

Several state agencies will be on the call to discuss efforts with Winter Storm Landon.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Emergency Management Council, along with several state agencies, are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about state efforts ahead of Winter Storm Landon.

The news conference is being held over Zoom and is scheduled to happen at 1 p.m.

Agencies included on the briefing will include:

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of Transportation

Public Utility Commission

Electric Reliability Council of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas