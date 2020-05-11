Greg May Honda's My Favorite Teacher Contest finalist

After hundreds of submissions, the teachers in Central Texas have been narrowed down to the top five.

MOUNT CALM, Texas — We asked our viewers to nominate their favorite Central Texas teachers to win a brand new car from Greg May Honda a few short weeks ago. After hundreds of submissions, the teachers in Central Texas have been narrowed down to the top five.

Wednesday, Kim McNamara of Mount Calm ISD was introduced. Several emails shared how she has man an impact on hundreds of lives in Central Texas.

"When I first heard of Greg May Honda's My Favorite Teacher Contest, do you know whom I immediately thought of? Ms. Kim McNamara," one letter said.

One letter spoke about how McNamara has paid for countless meals for kids during field trips or sporting events. She even started to keep snacks in her drawer when she realized kids didn't always eat at home.

"She's one of my dearest friends that is a beautiful teacher, coach, mentor, inspiration to anyone," another letter read. "She is a mom figure to me. My childhood wasn't the best but she always convinced my strict parents to let me play sports for her. She would always give me a ride home and boy do I miss those rides."

Another letter said that she taught her students that blood doesn't always make you family, love does.

"She sure does love her students."