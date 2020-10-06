TEMPLE, Texas — The Longest Day is an event that benefits the Alzheimer's Association. It is held on the longest day of the year and is hosted to raise awareness and funds for The Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Angels will host the cookout at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple on June 19 from 6:26 a.m. - 8:36 p.m. This is in an effort to symbolize the difficult daily journey of those living with Alzheimer's and their caregivers.

Breakfast taco meals will be served from sunup until about 10:30 a.m. Burger meals will be served until sundown.

Because Alzheimer's impacts the entire community and all types of organizations will come together to make this happen by providing supplies and/or volunteers.

All donations will go directly to the Alzheimer's Association.

If you are interested in participating in the event, you must preorder your meals by Jun 17 at 5:00 p.m.

To preorder, email TLDpreorder@gmail.com and provide your:

Name

Delivery address (some restrictions apply)

Phone number

Number of breakfast tacos and/or burgers

Preferred delivery time (within a 30-minute window)

