Harker Heights cheer team is seeking donations for national competition in Orlando, Florida

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Rising Stars Elite Cheer, Dance and Tumbling team is trying to raise $30,000 for 37 of its girls to compete at Allstar Worlds in Orlando, Florida from May 4 through 8.

Donations will go towards funding the full experience which is composed of transportation, lodging, dining, competition registration, theme parks and new worlds level costumes and choreography.

"These girls work all years to try to secure bids. We secure them early but its just not enough. If you look behind us, these girls come from all different backgrounds and it’s a bit expensive," Rising Stars Elite Coach Keshone Roberts said.

The building where Rising Stars Elite practiced at was vandalized, but they are not letting that stop them.

Roberts stated, "2022 and 2023 was pretty rough for us."

"Not only were we robbed, but we experienced pretty much very bad damage when it came to the winter storm. We had about six feet of water in some areas. We lost costumes and flooring and pretty much had to start from scratch. I guess people were pretty depressed and seeking funds, so our studio was a target," Roberts added.

"They robbed us and took our industrial fans, heating systems, and stereo systems, but we are still rising," Roberts concluded.

If you would like to donate and help the team get to Orlando, click on the GoFundMe link here.