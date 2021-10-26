Hello Bello cuts ribbon to new Waco diaper factory

The company co-founded by Kristin Bell and Dax Shepard announced the factory will be fully open by Memorial Day 2022

WACO, Texas — Hello Bello, a diaper company co-founded by celebrities Kristin Bell and Dax Shepard, had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Waco-based facility on Tuesday.

The diaper company will bring 100 new jobs to Waco and more than 300 nationwide. The company chose Waco as their location due to other founders being from Texas and its central location in the United States.

“You guys have been so welcoming and we sincerely couldn't be prouder to plant a flag here," Kristen Bell said. "We needed a really dedicated hard working work force and our co-founders are from Texas and suggested it and we were like why not. It has been truly a dream come true to drive by this building”

Bell, Shepard, and other co-founders and members of the company spoke at the ceremony where a diaper-ribbon was cut. The facility is 312,000 square feet and plans to open by Memorial Day 2022.

“Hello Bello and Waco, as far as I can tell, share so many values," Mayor Dillon Meek said. "At the end of the day, when push comes to shove, we both care about people.”

The company sells affordable, environmentally safe diapers, lotions, soaps, toiletries, and cleaning supplies. They are one of several large companies to flock to Central Texas in recent years.

Kris Collins of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is excited for the new relationship.

"It's a great day for Waco and McLennan County because this is going to bring new jobs and investment into the area," she said. "If you remember, this facility closed two years ago so the fact that we're bringing in significant new investment and new jobs to the market place that over 10 years will bring in $200 million in new investment is a great win for our community."

Shepard joked that while he is excited for the new factory, they are open to constructive criticism.