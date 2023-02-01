x
Hill County sergeant teased online after getting his Tahoe stuck

As road conditions continue to be slippery and dangerous, Hill County Sheriff's Office is reminding its own to adhere to safety precautions.
Credit: Hill County Sheriff's Office

HILL COUNTY, Texas — Sergeant Melson of the Hill County Sheriff's Office appears to be having trouble adjusting to the slippery road conditions brought on by this week's winter freeze. 

Like many other Texans, Sergeant Melson isn't used to driving on roads that are frozen with ice. This came to a front today when his assigned Tahoe slid off the road and became stuck or "in a resting state" alongside the road. 

Hill County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to let Sergeant Melson know that he wasn't going to get his Tahoe out without a few jokes being made first. 

Credit: Hill County Sheriff's Office

One post just didn't do the incident justice, so to really emphasize the point of following safety precautions, Hill County Sheriff's Office decided to pile on. 

Credit: Hill County Sheriff's Office

We hope that this serves as a lesson to Sergeant Melson and everyone else traveling on these dangerous icy roads this week. Listen to law enforcement and slow down or stay home all together if you can. 

To view both posts, visit here

