Home renovated by Chip and Joanna Gaines available in Waco

The house was seen on the final episode of "Fixer Upper" season 1 and is listed for $550,000.

WACO, Texas — You can get your very own Chip and Joanna Gaines renovated home in Waco for $550,000 located at 1403 N 5Th Street. The house was listed on December 20 and was seen on the final episode of "Fixer Upper" season 1.

Also known as the "Bicycle House" on websites like Vrbo and AirBnB, it is set on 1/3 acre, has two fireplaces, a deck, garden and patio. It's "Mature trees provide a relaxing base for your adventures," according to the listing on Vrbo.

The house was built in 1910 by the Mailanders, who came from Germany to build a furniture factory in Waco. The home features floors made from cocobolo, a type of rosewood, and quarter-sawn oak. Eleven-foot ceilings and extensive windows provide a feeling of spaciousness and the house is always filled with light, the listing said.

The house is close to The Magnolia Market Silos (1.3 miles), Baylor University, Cameron Park, restaurants and dining, family-friendly activities and nightlife.

