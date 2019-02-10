WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free dog adoptions after seeing "overwhelming" intake numbers recently.

On Tuesday alone, the Humane Society of Central Texas had 30 dogs come in with no adoptions.

To free up some much needed space, the shelter announced all spayed or neutered dogs in the Y/D/R kennels are free to adopt with an approved application.

"We have not sent an S.O.S. out in a while but have to do so now," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post. "These dogs are in jeopardy."

The shelter has the dogs and cats available for adoption listed on its website.

If you aren't able to adopt, HSCT is also in desperate needs of foster families.

The application to foster animals is available online.

HSCT has photos and descriptions of available animals on its Facebook page.

