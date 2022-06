Police said they were trying to get the man's brother to come talk to him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police shutdown southbound I-35 Thursday morning while officers spoke with a man standing on the edge of the Adams Ave. overpass.

The traffic was backed up starting at around Nugent Ave., according to a 6 News crew on the scene. Police said they were directing traffic to Loop 363.

Police said they called the man's brother to come speak with him.