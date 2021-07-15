ImPossible Teen Center closes in Killeen, owner looking for new place to mentor youth

Vontonio Fraley said there has been some theft at the building. He said there is not enough staff to monitor the teens.

KILLEEN, Texas — The owner of ImPossible Paradigm Shifter Teen Center in Killeen is looking for a new place to go after opening the facility a little less than a year ago.

6 News first introduced you to Vantonio Fraley back in February when he gave us a full tour of the teen center. Back then, he was struggling to keep the lights on, but now, he officially had to close the doors.



"The bills, the day-to-day operations, the maintenance of the building was all piling up,” said Fraley. "It was better for us to try to find a smaller location to keep the program going."



Fraley said there has been some theft at the building located South 2nd Street near Downtown Killeen. He said there is not enough staff to monitor the teens. Due to the size of the building, there must be 15 to 18 staff on duty at all times.

Paris Groves children attended the teen center, she feels it was not supported by the community.

"You can have a great idea and it can be something needed for the community, but if you don't have people willing to pour into it and give it time then it is not going to grow. This is something that needed to grow," said Groves.

Fraley said the center was not just for teens, but for the mentors who worked there too.

"I always wanted to work with kids because that is something i did not have,” said Hector Vazquez, a mentor at the teen center. “I was very happy when Vantonio gave me the job. I was tutoring kids here.”

Now there is hope for Fraley to bounce back soon.

"It is bittersweet, but heart wrenching,” said Fraley. It is when truth meets reality. Who wouldn't love to have this big building for their program, but in reality it can drown your program.

Fraley said he is looking for a smaller building, something more manageable with one to five rooms.