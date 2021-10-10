"It puts life on hold" Vista College student speaks out after Killeen campus abruptly closed

On Friday, the school escorted students and staff out the building with little to no explanation.

KILLEEN, Texas — One student is speaking out after being blindsided by the closure of Vista College in Killeen.

Clarence Robinson was studying business administration at Vista College in Killeen. He was sitting in a movie theater celebrating the completion of a course when he received an unexpected alert.



"Then I get the email saying hey Vista closed all the doors," said Robinson.



The army veteran tried to call the school to get some answers, but the phone lines were disconnected.

"It has definitely been a crazy couple of days,” said Robinson. “I was surprised to find out the way I found out."

On Oct. 8, Vista College sent out a statement to its students and staff announcing the closure of all its campuses. The school said they are unable to continue due to financial circumstances.

Six news went to the school to try to get some answers, but a note was left on the door confirming the school had shut down.



"If we would have known about this sooner students would have had an opportunity to further their education elsewhere,” said Robinson.



Vista College website offers associate degrees in healthcare business and technology. There is also a cosmetology program. The letter sent to students and staff also said they are working to identify potential transfer colleges and schools to help the now former students can complete their degrees.



"It puts life on hold at least for the next month or so. “It is not easy trying to find another school," said Robinson.

Vista college has campuses in Beaumont, Longview, College Station and El Paso. Those campuses have also shut down.