Lorena ISD announces Kevin Johnson as new athletic director, head football coach

LORENA, Texas — The Lorena Independent School District announces Kevin Johnson as the Leopards’ new athletic director and head football coach.

The LISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hire on Friday, according to the district.

Johnson, the district says, is replacing Ray Biles who announced his retirement earlier this month. Both are familiar with each other.

Johnson worked with Biles for the past 11 years at Lorena High School including eight seasons on his coaching staff from 2012-2019, while also serving as the school’s Principal, according to the district.

“I have known Ray for over 20 years. I consider him a mentor and a friend. I am thankful for his leadership and his friendship,” Johnson said. “I am extremely excited about this opportunity. Having worked with coach Biles for eight years I understand the culture and expectations and look forward to continuing to build on the Leopard tradition of success.”

In 2020 Johnson stepped away from the Leopard coaching staff but remained Principal at Lorena High School.

The district believes Johnson’s familiarity with the coaches and student-athletes in Lorena ISD will provide stability in the football program and across the entire Leopard athletic department.

“Kevin understands our culture. He worked with coach Biles,” Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera said. “Athletics is a big part of Kevin’s life and I know how important it is to him to be a Lorena Leopard.”

Johnson’s football coaching career began at Sam Houston State where he was a Graduate Assistant from 1993-1994. In 1995, Johnson joined the Connally High School football program as an Assistant Coach.

He served as the Cadets’ Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach from 1996-1999. From 2000-2003 Johnson served as Connally’s Offensive Coordinator then Special Teams Coordinator and was the Assistant Athletic Director.

In 2004, Johnson became the Cadets’ Athletic Director/Head Football Coach and held that position until 2008. The same year he took Connally three rounds deep in the Class 3A playoffs. In 2005 the Cadets went two rounds deep in the postseason and Johnson was named the District 17-3A Coach of the Year in 2005. He transitioned into administration in 2009 and was an Assistant Principal at Connally until 2012.